Preparati per l'avventura con il design robusto e resistente a qualsiasi condizione meteo dei pantaloni cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Abbiamo cercato l'ispirazione nel parco di Smith Rock in Oregon e siamo tornati con l'idea di un paio di pantaloni robusto. Questo capo è realizzato con materiali sostenibili per almeno il 75%, con un mix di poliestere e nylon riciclati. Bordo aperto e gamba affusolata assicurano un fit rilassato ed essenziale. Le numerose tasche sono perfette per tenere a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti e il moschettone è ideale per agganciare le chiavi.
4.2 Stelle
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 set 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 apr 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19 feb 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)