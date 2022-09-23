Salta al contenuto principale
      Preparati per l'avventura con il design robusto e resistente a qualsiasi condizione meteo dei pantaloni cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Abbiamo cercato l'ispirazione nel parco di Smith Rock in Oregon e siamo tornati con l'idea di un paio di pantaloni robusto. Questo capo è realizzato con materiali sostenibili per almeno il 75%, con un mix di poliestere e nylon riciclati. Bordo aperto e gamba affusolata assicurano un fit rilassato ed essenziale. Le numerose tasche sono perfette per tenere a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti e il moschettone è ideale per agganciare le chiavi.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Summit White
      • Stile: CV0617-011

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole
      • Fit ampio; ti consigliamo di ordinare la tua taglia abituale per un taglio ampio e una taglia in meno per un fit più aderente.

      Realizzazione

      • Il nylon riciclato nei prodotti Nike proviene da una varietà di materiali, tra cui tappeti riciclati e reti da pesca usate. Il nylon viene pulito, ordinato e trasformato in fiocchi prima di essere sottoposto a processi di riciclaggio chimici o meccanici per creare nuovi filati in nylon riciclato.
      • Gli indumenti che utilizzano materiali in nylon riciclato riducono le emissioni di carbonio fino al 50% rispetto al nylon vergine.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (5)

      4.2 Stelle

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 set 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 apr 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19 feb 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)