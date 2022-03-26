Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Maglia da running a manica lunga - Uomo

      37,99 €

      Valutazione alta

      Affronta i tuoi chilometri con questo strato leggero che ti protegge dal sole.La maglia Nike Dri-FIT Miler è realizzata in un morbido tessuto traspirante che mantiene la pelle asciutta e assicura il massimo comfort ai runner di qualsiasi livello.Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero
      • Stile: DD4576-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 188 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (28)

      4.4 Stelle

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mar 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 nov 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 nov 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike