      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Felpa pullover in fleece con cappuccio

      109,99 €

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Attraversare i meravigliosi ghiacciai islandesi ha ispirato il nostro team di design a creare una felpa foderata in fleece con cappuccio per garantirti calore e pelle asciutta nelle giornate fredde e nelle passeggiate invernali. Inoltre, è realizzata con almeno il 75% di materiali sostenibili e presenta un mix di fibre di cotone biologico e poliestere riciclato.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Stile: DH3087-126

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 185 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Design oversize per un fit ampio e spazioso
      • Se solitamente indossi modelli da uomo, scegli la tua taglia abituale. Se solitamente indossi modelli da donna, scegli una taglia più piccola.

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • La combinazione di poliestere riciclato e cotone biologico crea un materiale ad alte prestazioni che riduce le emissioni di carbonio, l'impiego di acqua e agenti chimici rispetto alle miscele di poliestere vergine e cotone coltivato in modo convenzionale.
      • Il cotone biologico è coltivato senza sostanze chimiche sintetiche e utilizza meno acqua rispetto al cotone coltivato in modo tradizionale. Il poliestere riciclato riduce del 30% circa gli sprechi e le emissioni di carbonio rispetto al poliestere vergine.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (6)

      3.7 Stelle

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 ago 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 giu 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 mag 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.