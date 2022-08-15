Attraversare i meravigliosi ghiacciai islandesi ha ispirato il nostro team di design a creare una felpa foderata in fleece con cappuccio per garantirti calore e pelle asciutta nelle giornate fredde e nelle passeggiate invernali. Inoltre, è realizzata con almeno il 75% di materiali sostenibili e presenta un mix di fibre di cotone biologico e poliestere riciclato.
3.7 Stelle
승현유167064687 - 15 ago 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 giu 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 mag 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.