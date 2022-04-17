Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Fantasmini da training (3 paia)

      11,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Multicolore
      Nero/Bianco
      Bianco/Nero

      Allenati al massimo con le calze Nike Everyday Lightweight. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero
      • Stile: SX7678-100

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17 apr 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19 gen 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11 gen 2022

        Socks are very nice