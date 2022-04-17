Allenati al massimo con le calze Nike Everyday Lightweight. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.
Tilo-KarlD - 17 apr 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 gen 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 gen 2022
Socks are very nice