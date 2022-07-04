Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Cappello da running traforato

      19,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Nero
      Bianco

      Il cappello Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight assicura una copertura perfetta durante le corse.Il design ventilato offre freschezza, mentre la fascetta posteriore regolabile ti permette di regolare il fit.Questo prodotto è realizzato con almeno il 50% di fibre in poliestere riciclato.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco
      • Stile: DC3598-100

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (39)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 lug 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 giu 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 mar 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.