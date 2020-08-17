Il cappello Nike AeroBill Classic è realizzato in tessuto traspirante con inserti traforati al laser migliorati sul davanti, sul dietro e sui lati. Spacchetti aggiuntivi sulla parte superiore lasciano fuoriuscire il calore per una freschezza ideale.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4.2 Stelle
M A. - 17 ago 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 ago 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 ago 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.