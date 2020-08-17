Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Cappello

      27,99 €

      Il cappello Nike AeroBill Classic è realizzato in tessuto traspirante con inserti traforati al laser migliorati sul davanti, sul dietro e sui lati. Spacchetti aggiuntivi sulla parte superiore lasciano fuoriuscire il calore per una freschezza ideale.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: AV6956-011

      Recensioni (5)

      4.2 Stelle

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17 ago 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12 ago 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11 ago 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.