Le calze Nike Everyday sono tinte con metodo dip-dye per soddisfare il tuo desiderio di aggiungere un tocco di divertimento in più al tuo allenamento. Per il massimo comfort, queste calze facili da abbinare sono dotate di tecnologia Dri-FIT per un comfort ideale mentre ti muovi.
5 Stelle
ArthurB391845729 - 04 ott 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28 apr 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.