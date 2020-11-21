Il borsone trolley Nike Club Team è dotato di rotelle e impugnatura regolabile per un trasporto più agevole. Offre un ampio spazio per i tuoi oggetti.
4.3 Stelle
M A. - 21 nov 2020
Tamaño en términos generales bien pero de altura lo veo un poco excesivo, para mi gusto sería más compacto pero por lo demás todo bien
S U. - 05 ott 2020
De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide
N E. - 21 set 2020
Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.