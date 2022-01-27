Con la borsa portascarpe Nike puoi riporre e trasportare le tue scarpe con stile. Realizzata con materiali resistenti, il corpo principale presenta due grandi loghi Nike, una tracolla rimovibile e una vera apertura a pattina per la borsa portascarpe. Nella parte interna, la tasca elastica e quella in mesh con zip consentono di trasportare, riporre e organizzare lacci aggiuntivi e altri piccoli oggetti.
M I. - 27 gen 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 gen 2022
C A. - 18 gen 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.