      Nike Force 1 LE

      Baby and Toddler Shoe

      MRP : ₹2,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated

      The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style for kids with an all-white or all-black look. The durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2926-111

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      All purchases are subjected to delivery fees.

      • Standard delivery 4–9 Working Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns.

      Reviews (15)

      4.7 Stars

      • Favorite shoes

        Stephanie F. - 25 Jan 2022

        Favorite shoes for my daughter the shipment was fast also

      • Awesome shoe

        Antonio H. - 05 Jan 2022

        My daughter loves her AF1

      • Force Gang

        B L. - 25 Dec 2021

        I got these for my little niece. Best gift you can give someone. Subtle yet so bold!

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair