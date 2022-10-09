Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dunk Low Retro

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      MRP : ₹5,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Your little superstar can rep an '80s hoops icon with the Nike Dunk Low Retro. Durable leather gives a classic court feel that kid can wear everywhere—from the cot to their favourite playground. The shoes' shape feels just like the original and fits into any kicks collection. This 'Argon Blue' edition brings back a special colourway from the early 2000s.

      • Colour Shown: Flash/Argon Blue/Flash/White
      • Style: DV2635-400

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk Low Retro.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair