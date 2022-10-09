Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dunk High 85

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹11,895

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Get back to the past with these coveted retros. Celebrating the '85 original, they bring back the shape that started the off-court revolution. With classic details and throwback hoops flair, they let you channel vintage style back onto the streets. The padded, high-top collar means you can take your game anywhere—in comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/University Red/Coconut Milk/Barely Rose
      • Style: DQ8799-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk High 85.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair