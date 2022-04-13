Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Brasilia

      Kids' Backpack (18L)

      MRP : ₹1,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      Canyon Rust/Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA6029-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (37)

      4.6 Stars

      • Laptop compatible.

        Hoffo - 13 Apr 2022

        Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.

      • Cool Nike Backpack

        Nic N - 18 Feb 2022

        Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it

      • Deeper front pocket

        Heymish - 13 Feb 2022

        Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Backpack