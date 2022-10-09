Skip to main content
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 ESS

      Women's Shoes

      MRP : ₹8,695

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Styled for the '70s. Loved in the '80s. Classic in the '90s. Ready for the future. The Nike Blazer Mid delivers a timeless design that's easy to wear. The era-echoing upper breaks in beautifully and is paired with bold retro branding for a premium feel. Exposed foam on the tongue and a special midsole finish make it look like you've just pulled them from the history books. Go ahead, perfect your outfit.

      • Colour Shown: White/Sail/Summit White/Metallic Silver
      • Style: DQ7574-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair