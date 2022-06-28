Skip to main content
|

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹8,595

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The hoops-icon-turned-wardrobe-superstar gets rethought with an oversized Swoosh, thick stitching and jumbo laces. It's classic simplicity meets big and bold—no wonder it's been praised by the streets since '77.

      • Colour Shown: White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      • Style: DQ8769-100

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • This model never goes out of style

        David491267353 - 28 Jun 2022

        They are perfect for any occasion. but runs big.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair