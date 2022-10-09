Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Trainer 1

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹11,895

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Classic autumn textures meet off-court looks with the Air Trainer 1. Celebrated as one of Nike's most legendary shoes, it's gone from gym champion to wardrobe staple with adaptable looks and uncompromising comfort. Enamel Green suede overlays elevate the look and feel, while the Sail Swoosh, forefoot strap and outsole add retro appeal that's easy to style. Where will you take your Trainers?

      • Colour Shown: Enamel Green/Summit White/Coconut Milk/Sail
      • Style: DX4462-300

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Trainer 1.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair