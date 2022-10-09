Skip to main content
      Nike Air Pegasus 83 PRM

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹8,695

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Sail/Coconut Milk/Alpha Orange/Sail
      Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Black/Grey Fog

      With a splash of running history, a dash of retro style and a whole lot of comfort, it's your go-to for tried and true. Weathered canvas and embossed suede give your autumn outfit a serious boost, while Air cushioning and plush foam underfoot let you travel first class. Lace up and arrive looking fresh.

      • Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Black/Grey Fog
      • Style: DV0432-001

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair