      Nike Air

      Older Kids' Pants

      MRP : ₹3,695

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Black/White
      Medium Olive/White

      Whether it's building the biggest pillow fort ever in your living room or going all out at break time, these Nike Air Trousers will become an instant fave for any activity. With pockets to hold your essentials and soft fleece for warmth, they let you focus on what you do best: play.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DQ9106-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pants/Trousers