incl. of taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
There's 1 thing that stands out about the Nike Air More Uptempo. Can you and your kid guess what it is? We'll give you a clue: it's all about the A-I-R! These shoes were in a league of their own in the '90s. Now, they're ready to help your little one blaze a new trail with the stride of a legend and the comfort of Air cushioning.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air More Uptempo.