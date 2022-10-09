Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Women's Shoes

      MRP : ₹14,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Throw tradition out the door? Never. Paying homage to both heritage and innovation, we've blended two icons to go beyond what's expected. Light, airy Flyknit in a subtle colour combo pairs beautifully with Air Max cushioning and rugged traction. Lace up and discover the comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Sesame/Ocean Cube/Pink Oxford/Black
      • Style: FD2285-200

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair