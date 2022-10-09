Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 97 Premium

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹17,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Layer on style with the Air Max 97. Its iconic design gets updated with premium materials like cracked leather and soft suede. The original look, inspired by Japanese bullet trains and water droplets, still takes centre stage, while easy-to-style colours let you hit the streets quickly. Full-length Nike Air cushioning lets you ride in first-class comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Medium Brown/Mushroom/Muslin/Pink Foam
      • Style: DQ8996-200

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 97 Premium.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair