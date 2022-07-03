Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      ₹14,247
      MRP : ₹14,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit, while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: White/Green Apple/Tour Yellow/Black
      • Style: DQ3429-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Summer time

        4744800152 - 04 Jul 2022

        Clean look great summer colorway. Definitely a cop!

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair