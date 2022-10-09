Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 90 LTR SE

      Older Kids' Shoes

      MRP : ₹7,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      While the Nike Air Max 90 LTR features the same iconic look as the original AM90, it now has a better feel—just for you! What's better, you ask? Well, we made the cushioning softer and more flexible. Plus, we tuned the Air unit specifically for kids and shaped the toe box to give you more wiggle room. Made to wear everywhere, these kicks bring a '90s fave to a new generation.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Pink Foam/Honeydew/Coconut Milk
      • Style: DQ0276-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 90 LTR SE.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair