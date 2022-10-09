Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 90 G NRG

      Golf Shoes

      MRP : ₹13,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      The original Nike Air Max 90 was renowned for its clean lines and timeless style. This version stays true to the classic design with updated traction for better grip on the course. Its special design is inspired by a historic course in Scotland, which naturally embeds tradition with the unpredictable nature of coastal links.

      • Colour Shown: Sail/Coconut Milk/Hemp/Black
      • Style: DQ0279-100

        Product Information

