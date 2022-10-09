Skip to main content
      Nike Air Kukini SE

      Men's Shoes

      ₹12,157
      MRP : ₹12,795

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy fabric hugs your foot, while the caged support system adds a sporty finish inspired by '90s ski suits. Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.

      • Colour Shown: White/Lemon Venom/Aurora Green/Black
      • Style: DV1902-100

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair