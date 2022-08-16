Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 5 Retro

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹18,395

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Get your piece of Jordan history and heritage with the Air Jordan 5 Retro.Based on the classic game shoe from 1990, it has all the iconic details, including the bump-out collar, lace toggle and fighter plane-inspired design lines.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/Dark Concord
      • Style: DD0587-141

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


        DJNekkon - 17 Aug 2022

        I have a few 5 retro, green bean, eastern, racer blue but this one looks best on dark clothes

        AHyuh - 06 Aug 2021

        super comfortable with nice design~

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair