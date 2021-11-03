Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹16,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated

      The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE Shoe offers a fresh take on one of the most beloved Jordan designs ever. It's built with lightweight and breathable materials. Full-length Air cushioning combines with premium details for the ultimate fusion of style and comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/White/Cement Grey/Neutral Grey
      • Style: 919712-102

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (14)

      5 Stars

      • EZCII - 03 Nov 2021

        This is a nice pair of jordan the cream sole is awesome.

      • R F. - 02 Nov 2021

        Quick easy accessibility and very friendly

      • Greatly impressed

        V E. - 01 Nov 2021

        Great quality and fast shipping

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair