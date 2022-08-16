Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      Shoes

      MRP : ₹12,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      Black/Fire Red/White/Citrus
      White/Light Silver/Dark Concord/True Red
      Dark Iris/Black/Sail/White
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/White

      Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.

      • Colour Shown: Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/White
      • Style: CT0978-201

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (119)

      4.8 Stars

      • Kenneth Robinson

        15557784246 - 16 Aug 2022

        My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

      • Extra soft! 😌

        Trubz118 - 08 Aug 2022

        I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

      • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

        GelTea - 07 Aug 2022

        I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair

      Limited to (1) pair per consumer