Rise to the occasion in style that soars. This shoe reworks an icon's original magic with a platform sole and low-cut silhouette. Air cushioning keeps you lifted and sleek leather in contrasting colours adds visual interest.
ayannai - 30 Jul 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 May 2022
I look cool now
14906026998 - 14 Mar 2022
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
