      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoes

      ₹10,917
      MRP : ₹11,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, fresh accents and the perfect details to let your shoe game shine.The padded, mid-height collar with a classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort.Nike Air cushioning in the heel delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      • Style: DJ9158-200

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 Mar 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair