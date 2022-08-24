Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹14,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Chocolate/Cream
      Venice/Summit White

      Era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style go up with plush padding around the mid-cut ankle and hook-and-loop closure. And if that's not enough, velvety nubuck leather and synthetic suede give it a premium finish.

      • Colour Shown: Chocolate/Cream
      • Style: DM0107-200

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      4 Stars

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 Aug 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair