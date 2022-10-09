Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

      Women's Shoes

      ₹8,257
      MRP : ₹8,695

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Let your rebellious spirit shine through in the Air Force 1 '07 LX. Stitched overlays, bold details and just the right amount of hoops style help these kicks turn heads on the street. Pops of pink and soft real and synthetic leather dressed up as faux snakeskin add a hint of attitude to give an already legendary look an update that's as expressive as you are.

      • Colour Shown: Phantom/Sail/Pink Nebula/Sail
      • Style: DV1031-030

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair