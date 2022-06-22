incl. of taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
We just want to say, "HAVE A NIKE DAY". The radiance lives on with the b-ball original. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, it puts a friendly spin on what you know best: era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style.
3 Stars
Louis - 22 Jun 2022
Very happy with the product and the delivery. Will be using Asos again sometime soon.
Not happy at all - 22 Jun 2022
My son wore these trainers for 20mins and the stitching split around side not ASOS FAULT poor quality from Nike