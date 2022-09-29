Skip to main content
      Nike Air Deschutz +SE

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹7,095

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged, outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials and plush cushioning. Strap in and let your journey begin.

      • Colour Shown: Dark Driftwood/Canyon Purple/Dark Smoke Grey/Light Iron Ore
      • Style: DQ4457-200

      • Very comfortable, all-rounder sandals

        EfraimJudeV983343174 - 29 Sept 2022

        This is my first pair of Nike sandals/shoes that I bought. Size 9 seems a little bit big from my usual shoes/sandals but it's good to have allowance on the sizing. Very comfortable to use with or without socks, for walking trails or casual and even a few lap runs.

