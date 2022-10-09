Skip to main content
      Nike Air Deldon "Lyme"

      Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes

      Meet the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme", the new shoe from WNBA star Elena Delle Donne. Channel the best of Elena's versatile game with a basketball shoe designed to keep up with the 2-time MVP. Reflecting her battle with Lyme disease, the lime-green accents represent the drive to continue to fight, even when you feel like you've got nothing left.

      • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Pale Ivory/Barely Green
      • Style: DM4096-300

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair