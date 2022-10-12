Bring your next-level game and let it rain. Inspired by the '85 kit His Airness wore during an exhibition tour in Italy (and his awe-inspiring, glass-shattering dunk), these shoes pair Italian couture with MJ's undeniable style. Super-luxe, semi-matt faux leather and embossed leather make the world your runway while large-gauge stitching boosts your off-court power. Finishing it off, the plush, fleece-lined collar keeps you flying first class.

