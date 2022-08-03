Formal to casual? No problem. Accommodate your go-anywhere mentality in this timeless take on the Dunk Low. Tailored to match your grey suit, but versatile enough to sport with shorts and a Tee, the hoops original goes premium with crisp, Wolf Grey leather. Its silky-smooth nylon liner brings big strides in comfort, while round leather laces give it a classically chic finish.

SKU: DX3722-001

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair