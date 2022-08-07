It's game time: you ready? Bridging casual and technical for over 20 years, this edition of the Air Kukini levels up with retro, video-game-inspired graphics. Stretchy knit fabric brings the comfort so you can focus on the task at hand, whether that's AABA-ing, driving karts or smashing bricks. The webbed support system glows in the dark, adding the perfect amount of '90s nostalgia. Carrying the ethos of Nike's clandestine Alpha Project and stamped with the division's iconic five-dot logo, it's a futuristically wild design that pushes the envelope of what "shoe" means. Step in and get going, without a glitch.

SKU: DX3273-902

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Indonesia

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair