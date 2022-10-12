Like a breath of fresh air, this AJ2 refreshes its '86 design with plenty of energetic details and the sky's-the-limit style of the Prince of Reggaeton. The Celestine Blue colourway makes a perfect backdrop for puffed-up panels on the upper and cloud graphics around the heel, collar and insole. Add this to rainbow stitching accents and J Balvin's signature smiley face and you're sure to steal the hearts of passers-by. Premium materials and Air cushioning in the heel will keep you dancing. And when the lights go out, you don't have to stop—just power up the tongue logo*, let your glow-in-the-dark outsoles shine and leave your mark. This one's all about following your light, taking care of your mind and jumping for your dreams. So lace up and jump light.

*Light-up tongue logo on adult styles only.

SKU: DQ7691-419

