Getting Girls to Keep With Sport

Girls want to play sports. They want to move, compete, take risks and feel like they're part of something. It's getting girls to the pitch or gym, making sure they have the right gear (think sports bras and hair ties) and keeping them playing that takes some work.



Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. Yet, girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. For girls in urban communities and girls of colour, the numbers are even worse.



The good news is we can all do our part to get girls playing and help keep them playing. Girls need a few key things to create a positive, meaningful connection to sport:



Opportunities to be part of the team, compete, make friends and connect with teammates and the adults around them.





to be part of the team, compete, make friends and connect with teammates and the adults around them. Role models are important too, like female coaches and people in their lives who celebrate female athletes. Girls who have these things are more likely to keep playing as they get older.





are important too, like female coaches and people in their lives who celebrate female athletes. Girls who have these things are more likely to keep playing as they get older. Finally, to keep them coming back and playing, we need to create a sports culture that includes and celebrates girls. This starts with the culture we create on our teams.



Nike is working with community partners and experts to reverse the sport drop-out trend. The adults in girls' lives can be champions and allies in this effort by creating positive experiences for girls on the court, at the track, on the pitch and anywhere else girls break a sweat. We've created this guide as a place for everyone to start. And, if you're looking for more tips, check out these tip sheets.