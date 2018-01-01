FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSA few simple things you maybe didn't know about Nike bras.
1. SHOULD MY SPORTS BRA HAVE A BIRTHDAY?Good question. The answer is almost always no. Changes in body weight or training intensity can stretchout your sports bra over time, so it’s a good idea to replace your bra at least once a year to be sureyou’re wearing the perfect support.
2. MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE?
YOU MAY NEED THREE DIFFERENT SPORTS BRASDifferent activities cause different levels of impact—or the force put on your body when you hit theground. The level of bra support you need will vary, based on your bra size and how much bounceoccurs during your workout.
3. LIGHT-SUPPORT BRAS AND HIGH-IMPACT WORKOUTS
DON’T ALWAYS MIX—BUT WHY?Finding the perfect sports bra is tough, but this rule for bra fitting makes it easier: Size + Sport =Support. This means bigger cup sizes may need a high-support bra—like a Rival or a Hero—regardlessof activity. If you have a smaller cup size and do high-impact activities, you might have more options. Trythe Classic or Fierce, which are both medium-support sports bras.
4. CAN MY YOGA BRA AND RUNNING BRA BE THE SAME THING?Answer: Not really. First ask yourself, what’s a sports bra? Then remember it supports you differently than a normal bra depending on both your size and your activity level. Let’s break it down.Yoga is a low-impact activity while running is a high-impact activity—in other words, running can cause alot more bounce than yoga. Depending on your size, you might only need light support for yoga whileyour best running bra might need to give you medium or high support.
5. COMPRESSION AND ENCAPSULATION—ANYONE ELSE CONFUSED?Compression bras use material to press breast tissue against your body to control bounce. These styles range in support levels, which can give plenty of hold for smaller cup sizes.Encapsulated bras feature cups that surround each breast to give you a higher level of support andcontrol. These silhouettes work great for workouts with lots of bounce and for bigger bust sizes, whenthere’s more soft tissue to contain.
6. RACERBACK VS. U-BACK STRAPS—WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?Racerbacks allow more range of motion and tend to be more supportive because the straps fit closer to yourcenter of gravity. Regular strap positions—or U-backs—are easier to take on and off.
10. WHAT ARE CARE LABELS, AND SHOULD I READ THEM?Yep, and here’s why. When it comes to washing your bra, hand washing and air drying is recommended.But machines are fine, too—for best results, close any clasps and put your Nike sports bras into alingerie bag or pillowcase to avoid abrasion.
9. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NIKE RIVAL VS. NIKE HERO?While both styles are encapsulated, wire-free and provide high support, each features unique details.The Nike Pro Hero is designed for large cup sizes. It has a scooped U-back and hook and eye clasps
for easy on-and-off, with adjustable shoulder straps for padded comfort.The Nike Pro Rival combines an elastic chest band, hook and eye clasps and adjustable racerback
straps to make this the highest support in the collection.
8. ALL HIGH SUPPORT BRAS ARE THE SAME, RIGHT?Not quite. The Rival and Hero are both high-support bras and are your best bets against bounce. But theone that supports you most depends on how it covers your chest. Try on each style—if the top of yourbreast is covered, you’re protected from vertical bounce.
7. PADDING HAS A PURPOSE, RIGHT? (YEP, AND IT’S NOT CLEAVAGE)Padded bras give you a thin layer of protection, tend to withstand more impact and give you bettersupport versus unpadded bras—even small chests can feel the difference.