SPORTS BRAS 101Every girl needs a sports bra, so let's get down to
basics so you can learn how to find the perfect fit.
DESIGNED WITH MOTION IN MINDNike sports bras are specifically designed to support your breasts as you move.
Why? Because too much motion can cause damage and discomfort—
which is the last thing you need during a workout or a big game.UNDERSTANDING IMPACT AND SUPPORTImpact is the amount of bounce an activity causes on your chest. Low-
impact, medium-impact and high-impact activities create different
amounts of bounce. Bounce determines support. So, the support you
need depends on your size and the impact level of your sport.
FIGURING OUT YOUR SIZEThe number-one factor to finding the right level of support is
figuring out your size. Getting measured at a Nike store is your
best bet, especially if you haven't been measured in a while as size
can fluctuate throughout the year. Otherwise, online support is
available to help you measure at home.