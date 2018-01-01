DON'T KNOW YOUR SIZE?Here's how to find it at home—all you need is a tape measure.
MEASURE YOUR BANDWrap the tape around your ribs, just under your breasts. Make sure
the tape stays snug and parallel to the floor. Breathe in, out and
relax. Measure to the nearest 1/2 inch or centimetre.
MEASURE YOUR CUPStart at your breastbone and pull the tape across your nipple to where your
tissue ends—right under your armpit. Without squishing, keep the tape flush
with your skin. Now, measure to the nearest 1/2 inch or centimetre.
NEED MORE HELP?Whether you need light, medium or high support,
this is the most innovative selection of Nike
sports bras to date.