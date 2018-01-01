ADDED TO CART
READY SET GO: RUN 1 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
RUN 1:
GET OUT HERE THE NUMBER ONE RULE OF RUNNING IS…RUN!

Sounds easy enough, right? But the hardest part is getting started, so let’s jump
that hurdle and begin the first run now. Prove yourself awesome, lace up, and step out the door.

WHAT TO EXPECT We're going to kick things off with a simple out-and-back. It's all about just hitting
the road and slowly warming your mind and body up to the idea of running.

WORKOUT Before you begin, set your Nike+ Running App to a Basic Run.
Run for 5 minutes, then turn around and run back. Seriously, that's it.

TIP Don't concern yourself with how far or fast you run today. The effort should
feel comfortable and if it doesn't then slow down the pace until it is. The victory
is in getting out there and moving your legs. If you did that, you win. You're awesome.
And to celebrate this small victory–and big step–let's talk about some other things
that are awesome... about running, of course.

NEXT RUN: BEAT BUSTER Think of the street as your own personal dance floor.
Now get moving, find your groove, and experiment with
different paces by running to the rhythm of a custom playlist.

RELATED ARTICLE: REASONS WHY RUNNING IS AWESOME Yeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more
things that make running the coolest way to spend your free time.

