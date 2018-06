Congratulations. You made it! You completed the Ready, Set, Go journey. Maybe you didn’t believe us, but you were a runner

from the start. Now you’ve proved that fact to yourself.



Over the course of this journey, you’ve defined yourself as a runner:



You learned about mile splits. You learned about Recovery Days.

You learned about cross-training. You ran far. You ran smart. You ran FAST.



You proved you were up for something new. You proved you could do all the same workouts

as the elites. You proved you had it in you all along. The World of Running is yours.



So, what now? Now you keep running. You’re in the opening chapter of a lifelong running story.

There’s a phrase we use around here, and we think it applies to all running journeys.