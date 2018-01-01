For the Nike Mercurial Vapor II speed was
a given. Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima’s
signature gold and black for the Mercurial
Vapor II R9 might be the most remembered
but an emerging star known as Cristiano
Ronaldo also wore it.
ORANGE BLAZE/BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR II2014 I Style: 307756-801Retired.
BLACK/COMET RED
MERCURIAL1998 | Style: 117214-012Retired.
In 1998, the first ever Nike Mercurial announced
itself to the watching world. Worn by Brazilian
fenomeno Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima on
football's greatest stage, it was a moment that
changed the game forever.