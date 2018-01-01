The handcrafted boot exemplified our
obsession for lightweight product and
pushed Mercurial into a bold new era.
Its properties demanded a new name,
Superfly, and while the rest of the
Mercurial iterations continued, Superfly
became the highest expression of the
Mercurial.
Created to turn heads, designed to turn
defenders inside out. On the feet of
players like Franck Ribery, the Mercurial
Vapor Rosa commanded attention with
every run.
CINDER/BLUE-WHITE
MERCURIAL VAPOR IV SL2008 | Style: 318898-214Retired.
BLACK/COMET RED
MERCURIAL VAPOR III R92007 | Style: 318343-016Retired.
A decade after Mercurial changed
football forever, the Mercurial SL went
back to its track sprint origins. At just
185 grams, and constructed entirely out
of carbon fiber, it super-charged the
Mercurial's lightweight speed concept.
IGNITE/GREEN-BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR III R92006 | Style: 312606-701Retired.
In 2006, Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima
made history as the all-time highest scorer
on the world’s biggest stage - he did it in the
Brazil-inspired Mercurial Vapor III.
DEEP ROYAL
MERCURIAL VAPOR III R92006 | Style: 312606-411Retired.
ALUMINUM/GOLD
MERCURIAL VAPOR II R92005 | Style: 307756-071Retired.
CHROME/PHOTO BLUE
MERCURIAL VAPOR II2005 | Style: 307756-041Retired.
The Nike Mercurial Vapor III signaled
significant changes to football's ultimate
speed boot. A Teijin microfiber upper,
increased heel padding and a two-piece
plate with direct injection studs were all
added in the search for speed.