HISTORY OF NIKE FOOTBALLX

BECOME A MEMBER
VOLT/BLACK-TOTAL ORANGE-PINK BLAST
MAGISTAX II SPARK BRILLIANCE Jul 2016 | Style: 843957-703

Football isn’t just 11-a-side on grass pitches; it’s played by small-sided crews
on the turf of Mexico City, the streets of São Paulo, in the cages of Berlin, and
everywhere in between. Wherever you play, Nike FootballX is there every
small-sided step of the way.

BLACK/VOLT-GUM
HYPERVENOMX PITCH DARK PACK Jul 2016 | Style: 747486-007

BLACK/PINK-GUM
MERCURIALX II PITCH DARK PACK Jul 2016 | Style: 831976-009

NEYMAR JR. X JORDAN
HYPERVENOMX Jun 2016 | Style: 820118-006 Retired. Featuring a special matte finish and reflective
Swoosh inspired by the Jordan V, own small-sided
with the inspiration of Neymar Jr.’s national number
10, and Jordan’s 23 at your feet.

VOLT/BLACK
SPARK BRILLIANCE PACK
HYPERVENOMX Jun 2016 | Style: 747486-700

TOTAL CRIMSON/VOLT-PINK BLAST-BLACK
SPARK BRILLIANCE PACK
MERCURIALX II Jun 2016 | Style: 831976-870

BLACK/PINK BLAST-RACER BLUE
MERCURIALX DISTRESSED INDIGO Jun 2016 | Style: 747486-700

BLACK/TOTAL ORANGE-RACER BLUE
HYPERVENOMX DISTRESSED INDIGO Apr 2016 | Style: 747486-008

BLACK/VOLT-RACER BLUE
MAGISTAX DISTRESSED INDIGO Apr 2016 | Style: 718358-008

KEY FEATURE: PULL-UP SKIN Every move has an impact with the
Distressed Indigo colourway. The
more you play you, the quicker the
upper changes colour.

ALLIGATOR/BLACK-MAHOGANY
MERCURIALX CAMO PACK Apr 2016 | Style: 805030-300

ELM/BLACK-TAN
HYPERVENOMX CAMO PACK Apr 2016 | Style: 835366-200

MEDIUM OLIVE-BLACK/DARK ROYAL BLUE
MAGISTAX CAMO PACK Apr 2016 | Style: 835369-200

CR7 NATURAL DIAMOND
MERCURIALX Mar 2016 | Style: 807566-404 Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s
determination to become the world’s
best, designed to dominate on the
small-sided pitch.

BLACK/PINE GREEN-EARTH
TIEMPOX CAMO PACK Dominating touch, disguised. Tiempo
makes its Nike FootballX debut. Apr 2016 | Style: 835365-003

WHITE/BLACK
MERCURIALX RADIANT REVEAL REMIXED Mar 2016 | Style: 718774-100

WHITE/BLACK
HYPERVENOMX RADIANT REVEAL REMIXED Mar 2016 | Style: 747486-100

WHITE/BLACK
MAGISTAX RADIANT REVEAL REMIXED Mar 2016 | Style: 718358-100

BLACK/BRIGHT MANGO
MERCURIALX SAFARI PACK Dec 2015 | Style: 718774-008
 Retired.

NEYMAR OUSADIA ALEGRIA
HYPERVENOMX Feb 2016 | Style: 820118-061 Striking street art meets fearless small-sided
finishing. Inspired by Neymar Jr’s daring, designed
using Bruno Big's trademark style.

KEY FEATURE: FLYWIRE CABLES For enhanced touch in heavy
ball-contact areas, the HypervenomX
features strategically mapped Flywire
cables for anatomical synergy.

WHITE/BLACK-GREEN GLOW
HYPERVENOMX SAFARI PACK Dec 2015 | Style: 747468-103 Retired.

BLACK/WOLF GREY-FIERCE PURPLE
MAGISTAX SAFARI PACK Dec 2015 | Style: 718358-001 Retired.

METALLIC PEWTER/BLACK-WHITE
MAGISTAX LIQUID SHIFT REMIXED Dec 2015 | Style: 718358-010 Retired.

URBAN LILAC/BLACK-BRIGHT MANGO
MERCURIALX LIQUID SHIFT REMIXED Dec 2015 | Style: 718774-580 Retired.

METALLIC RED BRONZE/BLACK-GREEN GLOW
HYPERVENOMX LIQUID SHIFT REMIXED Dec 2015 | Style: 718358-010 Retired.

