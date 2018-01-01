ADDED TO CART
LEBRON JAMES Before he was an NBA champion, LeBron was just a kid from Akron. His legendary
work ethic led him to greatness. And today, he is unbreakable—in body,
mind and spirit—stopping at nothing to be the best.

FOR THE UNBREAKABLE: LEBRON 15 If I believed the hype, I wouldn't be chasing the greatest. If they hadn't tried to reduce me to ashes, I wouldn't know that I can rise from them. If they hadn't doubted my hometown pride, I wouldn't have been so driven to fulfil my promise. If they never tried to break me, I wouldn't know that I'm unbreakable.

"IF THEY HADN'T TRIED TO TEAR ME DOWN, I
WOULDN'T KNOW THAT I AM UNBREAKABLE".

LEBRON 15 'ASHES' If they hadn't tried to reduce him to ashes, he wouldn't know he could rise from
them. This edition—LeBron's fifteenth shoe—honours the embers of his
past, which ignited the unbreakable athlete and man of the present.

LEBRON'S GAMEDAY KIT Represent LeBron and his Cleveland Cavaliers in official NBA player apparel.

CUSTOMISE LEBRON SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your LeBron Soldier XI with team colours, your name or number, and the shoe of your choice.

"GIVE YOURSELF TO THE GAME, AND THE GAME WILL GIVE BACK".

