FIND YOUR GROOVE:
KYRIE 4A new Flex Groove delivers excellent flexibility and traction to help you find your groove.
KYRIE 4Kyrie knows that to shock the world, you need a fearlessness that challenges conventional wisdom.
Having a mind of your own creates open conversations and imaginative discussions. 'Think Twice'
honours Kyrie's personal philosophy of 'Just Be You' and his belief that you need to challenge
yourself to look beyond the horizon of what you already think and know.
FLEXIBLE
TRACTIONThe Flex Groove outsole has a zig-zag
cut-out along the bottom for excellent
flexibility and traction.
RESPONSIVE
CUSHIONINGLightweight foam with Nike Zoom Air
in the heel provides soft comfort
and a responsive feel.
BREATHABLE
SUPPORTMesh helps your feet stay cool and
Flywire cables offer support
when you cut hard.
BEHIND THE DESIGN:KYRIE 4Together with Nike Basketball Design Director Leo Chang,
Nike designer Ben Nethongkome built a shoe that could
harness the power of Kyrie's lightning-fast footwork on
the court, and speak to his unique style off the court.
GROUND-BREAKING DESIGN"Kyrie is all over the court, cutting and turning", Ben says. How to keep
him stable was the question that drove the design process. The team
tried a new approach — splitting the sole down the middle so the
shoe could deliver support at every angle. Now, Kyrie's able to
keep his foot at a 45-degree angle when he cuts
and explodes into his next move.
QUICK AROUND THE CORNERFor Kyrie, quick movements are a source of power — and ultimately
points. With speed in mind, Ben and his team created an outsole that
would mimic the way a tyre supports a turning car. "We want him to be
quick around the corner", he says. "The new curvature allows him to
operate efficiently when he's on a lean". By rounding out the shape
of the outsole, his momentum doesn't get stopped short by sharp
angles. Instead, that energy is transferred into his next move,
and none of the power is wasted.